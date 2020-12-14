Xiaomi Mi 11 Series Launch Tipped For December 29: Everything We Know So Far News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi looks all set to take the wraps off the next-gen Mi 10 series. As per a report by Gizmochina, the next-gen Mi 11 series will launch on December 29. It is not yet clear whether the date is for the global launch or China. However, the company has not shared any official date of the launch. Previously, it was reported the launch will take place in December or next year. The series is expected to comprise two models - the Mi 11 and the Mi 11 Pro.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Series Details

As far as specifications are concerned, the Xiaomi co-founder and CEO Lei Jun already confirmed that the upcoming handsets will pack the latest Snapdragon 888 SoC. On the other hand, the image sample was revealed by Redmi product director Wang Teng Thomas on Weibo which is said to be the Mi 11.

Besides, we have some info about the upcoming series which is revealed by multiple leaks and various certification listings. Going by this, the Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro smartphones were reportedly spotted on the 3C certification site last week, detailing the battery capacity and more.

According to the Chinese certification platform 3C, the upcoming Xiaomi smartphones will get their fuel from the dual-cell battery. The first one appears to be a 2845 mAh battery while the second one 2390 mAh battery. Besides, the report claimed that the phone will support 55W fast-charging which can be charged fully in just 35 minutes.

In addition, both handsets of the series are said to come with a 6-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, it is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup. The Mi 11 might offer a 108MP primary sensor, while the Pro model will sport a 50MP primary sensor.

