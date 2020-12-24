Just In
Realme Koi Phone Launch Tipped For January; Snapdragon 888 SoC Confirmed
Realme already confirmed that the company's upcoming flagship phone will run the newly announced Snapdragon 888 chipset. Now, the company has revealed on Weibo that the upcoming phone will be called the Realme Koi. Besides, the launch of the upcoming smartphone is expected for the first quarter of 2021. Earlier, the company also mentioned that the codename of the device is Race.
Koi is the name of a fish that is colorful and the name also suggests that the upcoming phone might also be available in the colorful variant. The phone is said to come with model number RMX2022. As far as the specifications are concerned, the handset is expected to come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Software-wise, it is believed to run Realme UI 2.0 based Android 11 OS. Although, the company has not shared any key details about the phone.
Going by the previous report by GSMArena, the phone is likely to feature a quad-camera setup which will be housed into a round-shaped camera module along with an LED flash. Moreover, other features are expected to include an in-display fingerprint reader, curved edges rear panel. Meanwhile, the company has also created a dedicated page for the Realme Koi Phone. So, we can expect more key features of the handset soon.
On the other hand, the company is gearing up for the launch of the Realme X7 Pro in India. The support page of the Realme X7 Pro has gone live; however, the company is yet to announce the official launch date. To recall, the Realme X7 Pro was originally launched back in September along with the Realme X7. The Realme X7 Pro offers a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor and comes with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. Besides, it features a 64MP quad-rear camera setup and a 32MP selfie camera.
