Alleged Samsung Galaxy S10 variants price leak, 1TB variant to cost around Rs. 1,26,000

Samsung Galaxy S10 series is one of the most anticipated smartphones. The next-generation flagship smartphone is all set to go official in early 2019. As per the recent speculations, the lineup is likely to come with a third variant, which will be the 10th-anniversary model. We have already come across several reports revealing the possible details of these upcoming Samsung smartphones. Now, the alleged pricing of these phones has emerged online.

Samsung Galaxy S10 variants price leaks

A report by Gizmodo UK citing a major tech retailer has revealed the possible pricing of the three variants of the Samsung Galaxy S10. The Galaxy S10 Lite is believed to feature a flat display and a screen size of 5.8 inches. The variant of this smartphone with 128GB storage space is likely to be priced at GBP 669 (approx. Rs. 60,500).

When it comes to the Galaxy S10 regular variant, the device appears to be listed for GBP 799 (approx. Rs. 72,000) and GBP 999 (approx. Rs. 90,300) for the 128GB and 512GB variants respectively. The high-end variant among the trio - the Galaxy S10+ is likely to be priced at GBP 899 (approx. Rs. 81,000) and GBP 1099 (approx. Rs. 99,000) for the 128GB and 512GB storage variants respectively.

Whopping 1TB variant likely

As per the source, it looks like the top-of-the-line variant of the Samsung Galaxy S10+ will feature a whopping 1TB storage space. This device is likely to be priced at GBP 1399 (approx. Rs. 1,26,000). Maybe, this could be the special 10th-anniversary edition of the Galaxy S series. This device is likely to feature a gigantic 6.7-inch display, six cameras and 5G connectivity support.

February launch likely

In addition to shedding light on the alleged pricing, the report also claims that the Galaxy S10 could be unveiled at a dedicated Samsung Unpacked event to happen ahead of the MWC 2019 tech show. To be precise, the report speculates a February 20 announcement of the next-generation Samsung flagship smartphones.

Furthermore, it is claimed that the smartphone will be up for pre-order after its launch. And, the sale is likely to debut on March 8. We can expect the global release date to vary.