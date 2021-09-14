Alleged Samsung Galaxy S22+ Geekbench Results Out; Exynos 2200 Chip, 8GB RAM At Helm News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung Galaxy S22 series is the latest buzzword among Samsung fans. The upcoming Samsung flagship modes are expected to pack several upgrades, including a faster processor, improved batteries, and more. Allegedly, the Samsung Galaxy S22+ has made a pitstop at the Geekbench benchmark website, revealing a couple of details.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ On Geekbench

The Geekbench listing has revealed a couple of key details of the alleged Samsung Galaxy S22+. To note, this Samsung smartphone appeared with the model number SM-S906B and doesn't explicitly reveal Galaxy S22+. However, previous reports claim the same model number syncs with the Samsung Galaxy S22+.

Moreover, the processor listed on the benchmark listing further confirms this could indeed be the Samsung Galaxy S22+. The listing reveals the processor with the model number s5e9925, which is the Exynos 2200. We already know that the Exynos 2200 chipset is a partnership between Samsung and AMD, set to debut with the Galaxy S22 series.

This listing reveals that the upcoming chipset packs AMD's RDNA2-based Mobile Radeon GPU and an integrated 5G modem. Also, the Geekbench listing shows the rumored Samsung Galaxy S22+ will have a peak CPU clock speed of 2.59GHz. Next, it reveals the three performance cores have a peak clock speed of 2.5GHz, whereas the four efficiency cores have a 1.73GHz clock speed.

The phone listed here packs 8GB RAM, but the actual launch might even include a 12GB RAM option. The Geekbench scorecard reveals that the alleged Samsung Galaxy S22+ secured 1073 and 3389 in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. The upcoming Samsung phone will debut with Android 12 out-of-the-box with Samsung's updated One UI custom skin.

The Geekbench scorecard reveals only so much about the new Samsung Galaxy S22+ phone. There have been several other reports regarding the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series. For one, the new Samsung Exynos 2200 chipset is said to perform better than the Apple A14 Bionic chipset.

Reports also suggest an upgraded camera performance, better design with a lightweight body, enhanced displays, and more on the upcoming Samsung flagships. However, these are mere speculations for now, and it's best to take it with a grain of salt.

