One UI 4 Based On Android 12 Coming To Samsung Galaxy S21 Series News oi-Vivek

Samsung has now confirmed that the Galaxy S21 series of smartphones will be the first set of devices to receive the Android 12 update. The company is currently baking the One UI 4 based on Android 12 OS, and the beta version of the same will be available for early adopters.

First Set Of Devices To Receive One UI 4

Samsung has been offering faster software updates for the last two years, and this trend is likely to continue this year. The company has confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra will be the first three devices to receive Android 12 OS based One UI 4 update.

Do note that, OneUI 4 beta update will be available for the network unlocked smartphones along with smartphones issues by T-Mobile and Sprint. Given the variants of the Galaxy S21 series, both Exynos and Qualcomm-powered devices should receive the update at the same time. Besides, smartphones like the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S20, and the last two generations of folding smartphones are likely to receive the update by the end of 2021 or by early 2022.

Folding smartphones like the Galaxy Fold 3 and the Galaxy Flip 3 might come a bit late, as these devices are likely to have some folding-screen-specific features. Additionally, devices from the Galaxy M series and the Galaxy A series are likely to get One UI 4 update by mid-2022.

New Features Of One UI 4

As of now, there is no official confirmation on the possible features of the One UI 4. In fact, in terms of UI, the One UI 4 is likely to look similar to the One UI 3. The brand is likely to make a lot of under-the-hood changes to make the upcoming software update a more feature-rich one.

In fact, Samsung is known for introducing exclusive features which are then adopted by Google. Hence, we could expect to see some new features on the upcoming version of the One UI. This means Samsung will be one of the first OEMs to roll out the Android 12 OS update, albeit, with One UI 4 skin.

Best Mobiles in India