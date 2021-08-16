Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Artist Renders Reveal An Interesting Design With Four Cameras News oi-Vivek

Samsung officially unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with a folding display. Given the company has almost confirmed that there will be no Galaxy Note series this year, the Galaxy S22 series is the next big launch from the South Korean tech company.

Letsgodigital has now come up with concept renders of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, which is expected to be the company's next top-tier flagship. According to the renders, the Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G will be a lot like the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. However, the company is likely to take the camera specs to the next level, hence, the Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G might have a slightly larger camera bump.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Camera Setup

According to the report, the Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G will have a quad-camera setup at the back. This is expected to be the first smartphone in the world to offer a 200MP primary camera. The primary sensor is expected to offer features like sensor-shift optical zooming capability.

The report also suggests that the camera setup will be co-developed with the Japanese camera company Olympus. Besides, the smartphone will have a dedicated ultra-wide angle lens, two optical zoom lenses, and an AF focus sensor, which also looks like a camera module. We expect the cameras on the Galaxy S22 Ultra to offer features like 8K video recording, 200MP mode, and more.

As per the display, the Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is speculated to feature a 6.81-inch screen with QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is likely to have a punch-hole display opening for the selfie camera.

The smartphone will be powered by the next-gen flagship processor from Qualcomm/Exynos, possibly with a powerful GPU based on RDNA2 architecture. To keep things cool, the Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G might feature an active fan like a gaming smartphone. On top of that, the device will indeed have support for S-Pen. However, one might have to buy the stylus separately.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is speculated to come in multiple color variants, and the device is likely to cost similar to the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Lastly, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is likely to be one of the first smartphones to ship with OneUI 4 based on Android 12 OS.

