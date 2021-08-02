Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Camera Leaks: 50MP RGBW & 200MP Sensor In Store? News oi-Rohit Arora

Unofficial leaks of the Samsung Galaxy S22-series have set the internet ablaze. The 2021 Galaxy flagship series devices will replace the Galaxy S21-series (Galaxy S21, S21+, S21+ Ultra) and are expected to bring some much-awaited upgrades. Among various upgrades expected, cameras are going to be in focus.

As per reports, the Galaxy S22-series devices will feature a triple-lens camera system comprising a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 12MP telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom. The primary sensor could use a new 50-megapixel RGBW sensor that should improve highlights in the uneven lighting scenarios by adding a white LED to the traditional RGB sensor.

We believe the 50MP sensor will be offered on the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+, whereas the recently teased giant 200MP sensor will be exclusive to the Galaxy S22 Ultra handset. The same 200MP lens could make it to the primary sensor on the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 12 Ultra.

It will be interesting to evaluate the picture/video output of the same sensor on two different flagships. Notably, both Xiaomi and Samsung have a different software approach to process the sensor's hardware capabilities that bring a huge difference in the camera output.

For the Galaxy S22 Ultra, we would want Samsung to improve on the far-field zoom's quality rather than extending the range. The 200MP sensor should work within the 100x zoom range but should offer better results in terms of picture quality, sharpness, and color reproduction. Otherwise, shutterbugs will again be left with poor-quality zoom images that are good for nothing.

As far as the other two Galaxy flagships are concerned, the 50MP primary sensor on the upcoming Galaxy S22 and S22+ might be paired with a 12MP wide-angle lens and a 12MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom. This isn't quite a camera setup but Samsung can make it interesting with some software add-ons.

Besides the camera upgrades, Samsung is expected to finally bring some serious fast-charging tech to its flagship devices. As per tipster FrontTron, the Galaxy S22-series could feature 65W fast-charging matching the charging speeds on OnePlus, Oppo, and Xiaomi flagships.

Will Samsung alter the design and offer a QHD+ screen on the regular Galaxy S22 models? We can only find this when the official launch of the new smartphones inches closer.

Also, it is worth acknowledging that Samsung recently unveiled the world's smallest 50MP mobile image sensor. The ISOCELL JN1 has a sensor size of 1/2.76-inch and uses ISOCELL 2.0 technology, Smart-ISO, and Double Super PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus). The sensor can help OEMs create sleeker yet powerful camera smartphones. We might get to see the same sensor leading the camera sensors on the future Galaxy F-series handsets.

There's no official launch date for the Galaxy S22-series yet but you can wait for August 11 to see the unveiling of the 3rd generation Samsung Galaxy Fold devices at this year's Galaxy Unpacked event. Samsung will launch Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, new Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Watch 4 at the event.

