Alleged Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite 5G With 4,720mAh Battery Appears On FCC
Xiaomi is likely to announce the flagship Mi 10T lineup by the end of this month. Previously, it was rumored that the lineup will include the Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro. Now, another model called the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite is also expected.
Earlier, a leak revealed the expected price, storage options of the Mi 10T, and the Mi 10T Pro. A Xiaomi phone with model number M2007J17G has been certified by the US Federal Communications Commission. Tipster Mukul Sharma claims the phone could make its debut as the Mi 10T Lite.
Mi 10T Lite Details
According to the FCC listing, the handset will ship with MIUI 12. It is likely to pack a 4,720 mAh battery and the phone will support 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, and NFC for connectivity. The battery of the phone has a model number of BM4W which has been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). It suggests that the MI 10 Lite 5G will also be launched in India. As of now, nothing more is known about the handset. We will expect to get more information in the coming days.
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro And Mi 10T Details
In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro will feature a 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen. The display will support a Full HD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. There will be the Snapdragon 865 chipset under its hood coupled with up to 8GB RAM. The phone is expected to offer in two storage models including 128GB and 256GB.
For battery, it will pack a 5,000 mAh battery along with rapid charging technology. Further, the Mi 10T Pro will offer a triple camera module which includes a 108MP main camera, a 20MP ultrawide lens, and an 8MP sensor. It will come with a starting price of €640 (roughly Rs. 47,024).
The Xiaomi Mi 10T is said to pack the new Snapdragon 7-series 5G-enabled chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM. It is believed to sport a triple camera setup along with a 64MP main lens. The handset is expected to come with a starting price of €547 (roughly Rs. 40,191). However, Xiaomi is yet to be revealed the launch date of the handsets.
