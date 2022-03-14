Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Buy Redmi Note 10T 5G At Rs. 249! News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Amazon Fab Phones Fest is all set to debut on March 14. During the same, you can get many products at a discounted pricing than ever before. If you are looking forward to purchasing a budget-friendly smartphone, then you can get your hands on the Redmi Note 10T 5G at unbelievable pricing of Rs. 249.

Redmi Note 10T Discount

One of the Redmi 5G smartphones - the Redmi Note 10T 5G is priced at Rs. 16,999. However, you can purchase this smartphone at a discounted price of Rs. 13,999 during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest. As a part of this sale, you can get an additional discount of Rs. 500, which will bring the price of the Redmi smartphone to Rs. 13,499.

If you are wondering how to purchase the Redmi Note 10T 5G for a meager Rs. 249 instead of Rs. 13,499, then you can get to know further details from here. To get this discount, you need to exchange an old smartphone when you opt to buy the Redmi Note 10T 5G. You get the maximum benefit of the exchange offer by trading in an old phone with a higher value.

The discount amount that is applicable will vary depending on the model you exchange. If you get the exchange discount of Rs. 13,250, then you can purchase the Redmi Note 10T 5G for as low as Rs. 249. Besides this, many other smartphones from various other brands are also available at a discounted pricing during the Amazon sale.

Redmi Note 10T 5G Specs

The Redmi Note 10T 5G is tipped to arrive with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. In terms of hardware, the Redmi smartphone gets the power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor alongside 4GB RAM + 64GB storage space. A 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support powers it from within.

For imaging, the Redmi Note 10T 5G bestows a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor and a couple of 2MP sensors. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera sensor for selfies and video calling.

