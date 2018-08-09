Amazon Freedom Sale: Huawei announces offers on its premium and mid-range smartphones

Huawei Consumer Business Group has announced offers on its premium and mid-range smartphones on the ongoing Amazon India's Freedom sale.

According to Huawei consumers can avail discounts, cashback and no cost EMI options on its next-generation smartphones P20 Lite, P20 Pro and breath-taking Nova 3i through its e-tail partner Amazon.in.

During the Freedom Sale, customers can get P20 Lite and P20 Pro, at Rs.16,999 and Rs. 59,999.

While, Huawei Nova 3i that has been declared as the best seller in mid-range smartphones category by Amazon.in, will be available on a cashback of Rs. 1,000 in exchange for select smartphones.

The company is also providing up to 12 months zero cost EMI options along with 10 percent instant discount on SBI Debit & Credit Card.

Meanwhile, Honor, the re-brand of Huawei, has also announced special offers on a selected range of Honor smartphones exclusively for sale in which SBI Credit Card customers can avail an instant 10 percent discount and no cost EMI scheme during this period.

"We are grateful to see a welcoming response from our customers for our offerings and are excited to share exclusive offers on our bestselling smartphones with Amazon's Freedom sale. We are hopeful that this Independence season, we will receive the same appreciation and love that we get from our customers for our products," P Sanjeev, Vice President Sales, Huawei India-Consumer Business Group, said.

The Honor 7X 32GB variant will be available at Rs. 9999 with a discount of Rs. 2000 and the Honor 7X 64GB variant will be available for Rs.10999 with a discount of Rs.4000.

Apart from the Honor 7C 32GB and Honor 7C 64GB variant will be available at a discount of up to Rs. 5000. Honor View 10 will be available with an additional exchange discount of Rs. 5000.

The newly launched Honor Play 4+64 GB variant will be available with Amazon's basic exchange offer.