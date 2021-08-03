ENGLISH

    Amazon Great Freedom Festival Starts August 5; Deals On OnePlus Nord 2 5G, Redmi Note 10S

    By
    |

    Amazon Great Freedom Festival is right around the corner, promising shoppers another batch of great deals. Looking for the latest smartphone or a new smart TV? The Amazon Great Freedom Festival surely has several discount offers in-store. Among these include OnePlus Nord 2 5G, Samsung Galaxy M32, Redmi Note 10S, and several more.

     

    Amazon Great Freedom Festival Deals On OnePlus Nord 2

    Amazon Great Freedom Sale Date

    The upcoming Amazon Great Freedom sale starts on August 5 and will go on till August 9. Like always, the sale promises several offers and price cut deals on a wide range of goods, including gadgets like smartphones. Moreover, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival is offering an instant 10 percent discount with SBI credit cards.

    Amazon Great Freedom Sale On OnePlus Nord 2 5G

    The upcoming Amazon Great Freedom sale will once again bring the popular OnePlus Nord 2 5G for sale. Initially, the first sale of the mid-range smartphone began at the Amazon Prime Day sale a few days ago. Now, the Amazon Great Freedom sale is bringing the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, starting from Rs. 29,999.

    Amazon Great Freedom Sale On Samsung Galaxy M32

    The Amazon Great Freedom sale is further extending its discount offer on several other smartphones. The list includes Samsung Galaxy M32, Redmi Note 10S, and so on. Here, the new Samsung Galaxy M32 is getting a whopping discount of Rs. 3,000. The smartphone, originally priced at Rs. 16,999, will now be available for Rs. 13,999.

    Additionally, the newly introduced Redmi Note 10S is also getting a discount at the Amazon Great Freedom sale. The Redmi Note 10S is originally priced at Rs. 16,999 and the Amazon sale is offering the device for Rs. 14,999. These smartphones are just the tip of the iceberg to what the upcoming sale is going to offer.

     

    Premium smartphones like iPhone 11, the OnePlus 9 series, iQOO Z3, Xiaomi Mi 11X, and more are also getting a whopping discount at the Amazon Great Freedom sale. If you've missed getting a new gadget at the Amazon Prime Day sale 2021, the upcoming Amazon Great Freedom sale is the next best place to shop.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 3, 2021, 16:44 [IST]
