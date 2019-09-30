Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Apple iPhone 6S Up For Sale At Rs. 21,999 News oi-Karan Sharma

Under the sale, Amazon is offering the iPhone 6S 32GB variant with a discounted price of Rs. 21,999. The company is offering an exchange value of Rs. 9,000 on the phone and buyers with SBI credit and debit cards will also receive an instant discount of 10 percent (which is up to Rs. 2,000). Besides, consumers can also opt for the no-cost EMI option.

Meanwhile, if you're planning to spend a little more, then you can grab the iPhone X 64GB variant. Currently, the smartphone is up for sale at Rs. 44,999 but with the bank offer the smartphone price will come down to an effective price of Rs. 40,999. The iPhone XR is also available for sale with a price tag of Rs. 40,000 but you can buy the smartphone for Rs 35,999 with additional offers.

To recall, the Apple iPhone 6S flaunts a 4.7-inch LCD IPS display. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Apple's Bionic A9 64-bit processor, clubbed with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. On the software front, the smartphone is compatible with iOS 13 version.

As far as cameras are concerned, the iPhone 6S offers a single rear camera module with 12MP camera sensor with an LED flash, it is also capable of recording videos in 4K resolution at 30fps frame rate. Upfront, it houses a 5MP camera for selfies and video calls. The fingerprint scanner is embedded in the front home button.

