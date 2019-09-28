Samsung Galaxy M30s, M10s Sale Starts Today On Amazon News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung announced two new affordable smartphones - the Galaxy M30s and the Galaxy M10s in India recently. Both smartphones are equipped with a good set of internals like triple/dual rear cameras, big display with high-resolution support, etc. Now, both smartphones can be purchased starting today (September 28) online. Here is everything you need to know:

Samsung Galaxy M30s Price And Availability Details

The Samsung Galaxy M30s comes in two RAM and storage configurations - 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage and 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage. While the 4GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 13,999, the 6GB RAM variant can be purchased at Rs. 16,999.

It will be available for sale starting today at 12 AM (midnight) today, i.e. September 28 on Amazon and Samsung India's website. You can choose from three different colors - Pearl White, Sapphire Blue, and Opal Black.

Samsung Galaxy M10s India Pricing And Availability

The Samsung Galaxy M10s is announced in single 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage configuration priced at Rs. 8,999. Unlike the Galaxy M30s, the M10s will not be available for open sale rather Samsung will be hosting flash sales during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

The sales will go live at 12 PM, 4 PM, and 8 PM till October 4 on Amazon. You can buy this device in Stone Blue and Piano Black color options.

Notably, both smartphones will be available for the Prime members on Amazon today. There will be a bunch of offers which you can avail during the sale on both smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy M30s Quick Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M30s sports a 6.4-inch Infinity-U display with 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution. It offers a triple-lens rear camera module packing a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5MP depth sensor. The device offers a 16MP camera for selfies and video calling upfront.

Under the hood, the device makes use of an octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC combined with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It runs on Android Pie-based One UI interface. Backing it up is a 6,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M10s Key Specifications And Features

The Galaxy M10s features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-V display with 720 x 1520 pixels HD+ resolution. The device is powered by an Exynos 7884B processor paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

It is equipped with a dual-lens rear camera setup that packs a 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it offers an 8MP snapper. The unit gets its fuel from a 4,000 mAh battery with 15W Quick charging support.

