ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Galaxy M10s Launched In India For Rs. 8,999: Sale Debuts On September 29

    By
    |

    Samsung announced the Galaxy M30s and the Galaxy M10s today in India. The entry-level offering among the dual - the Galaxy M10s is the next-generation model in the M series succeeding the M10 launched earlier this year. It comes with notable features including dual cameras, a physical fingerprint sensor and a 4000mAh battery.

    Samsung Galaxy M10s Launched In India For Rs. 8,999

     

    Samsung Galaxy M10s Price And Availability

    Samsung Galaxy M10s has been launched in two colors - Piano Black and Stone Blue and is priced at Rs. 8,999. Like the other smartphones in the series, this one will also be available via Amazon and Samsung India online store. It will go on sale alongside the Galaxy M30s starting from September 29, which is when the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is slated to commence.

    Samsung Galaxy M10s Specifications

    Samsung Galaxy M10s packs a 6.4-inch FHD+ Infinity-V Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels. At its core, this new budget Samsung smartphone employs an octa-core Exynos 7884B SoC clocked at 1.6GHz. This processor works in conjunction with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space and supports up to 512GB of expandable storage.

    Launched with Android 9 Pie topped with Samsung's One UI, the Galaxy M10s comes with dedicated dual SIM and microSD card slots. The smartphone features dual rear cameras with a 13MP primary sensor with LED flash and a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. Upfront, the Galaxy M10s flaunts an 8MP selfie camera housed within the Infinity-V notch.

    It comes packed with standard connectivity aspects such as dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 and GPS. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 4000mAh battery capacity with support for 15W fast charging.

    Our Take On Galaxy M10s

    The Samsung Galaxy M10s is an entry-level smartphone with minor upgrades to its predecessor. The smartphone comes with similar features that we have seen in the rivals from Chinese brands. We believe that it can contribute to the sales of Samsung mobiles as expected by the company. Notably, the Galaxy M series phones have been selling quite well since their launch.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: samsung news smartphones
    Story first published: Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 13:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 18, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue