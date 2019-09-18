Samsung Galaxy M10s Launched In India For Rs. 8,999: Sale Debuts On September 29 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung announced the Galaxy M30s and the Galaxy M10s today in India. The entry-level offering among the dual - the Galaxy M10s is the next-generation model in the M series succeeding the M10 launched earlier this year. It comes with notable features including dual cameras, a physical fingerprint sensor and a 4000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M10s Price And Availability

Samsung Galaxy M10s has been launched in two colors - Piano Black and Stone Blue and is priced at Rs. 8,999. Like the other smartphones in the series, this one will also be available via Amazon and Samsung India online store. It will go on sale alongside the Galaxy M30s starting from September 29, which is when the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is slated to commence.

Samsung Galaxy M10s Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M10s packs a 6.4-inch FHD+ Infinity-V Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels. At its core, this new budget Samsung smartphone employs an octa-core Exynos 7884B SoC clocked at 1.6GHz. This processor works in conjunction with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space and supports up to 512GB of expandable storage.

Launched with Android 9 Pie topped with Samsung's One UI, the Galaxy M10s comes with dedicated dual SIM and microSD card slots. The smartphone features dual rear cameras with a 13MP primary sensor with LED flash and a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. Upfront, the Galaxy M10s flaunts an 8MP selfie camera housed within the Infinity-V notch.

It comes packed with standard connectivity aspects such as dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 and GPS. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 4000mAh battery capacity with support for 15W fast charging.

Our Take On Galaxy M10s

The Samsung Galaxy M10s is an entry-level smartphone with minor upgrades to its predecessor. The smartphone comes with similar features that we have seen in the rivals from Chinese brands. We believe that it can contribute to the sales of Samsung mobiles as expected by the company. Notably, the Galaxy M series phones have been selling quite well since their launch.

