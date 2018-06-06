Amazon India offering a flat Rs 250 cash-back to celebrate 5th anniversary

Amazon India is offering flat Rs 250 off to celebrate 5 years anniversary in India. Amazon India started its business in India on the 5th of June 2013 and on the 6th of June 2018, the company have successfully completed 5th anniversary. Additionally, Amazon also claims that the Amazon.in is the most visited shopping site in India in the last two years.

How to get this offer?

This offer is applicable for all Prime and non-Prime members, who buys anything on Amazon, which is priced more than Rs 1,000. Ex: if a user makes a purchase for Rs 1,000 Bluetooth speaker, Amazon will offer a cashback of Rs 250 back to Amazon Pay Wallet within 3 days. Even a user buys a smartphone worth Rs 1,00,000 say the iPhone X, the cashback is still limited to Rs 250. A user has a pay the complete amount at the time of checkout and later, Amazon will credit the cashback to Amazon Pay Wallet.

This offer is also applicable on clubbing more than one product to bring up the pricing to Rs 1,000. A user can buy two T-Shirts worth Rs 500 to receive a cashback of Rs 250. The offer is applicable only for the pre-paid orders (using debit, credit, EMI, UPI, and Amazon Pay balance) and orders made on cash on delivery is not eligible for this cashback plan.

This is also a good time to get Amazon Prime membership for just Rs 750 (including the cashback). The Amazon Prime membership has a lot of perks like free two-day delivery, free delivery. Not only that, the Amazon Prime users can also enjoy complimentary services like Ad-free Amazon Prime Music and Amazon Prime Videos at no additional cost. The price of the Prime membership was doubled at the beginning of 2018 from Rs 499 to Rs 999 and this looks like a great time to get the Prime membership at an affordable price tag.

The offer is applicable on the 6th of June 2018 (from 12: AM to 11:59 PM). If you have a cart full of products, then time get them home. Happy shopping.