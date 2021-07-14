Just In
Amazon Samsung Galaxy M32 Quiz Answers; What Makes Camera On M32 Truly Versatile?
Samsung Galaxy M32 debuted in the Indian market back in June with quad cameras, sAMOLED display, and other features. With an attractive price tag of under Rs. 15,000, the new Samsung smartphone is quite popular in the country. Plus, the Amazon Samsung Galaxy M32 quiz is a chance for winners to get Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay balance.
Amazon Samsung Galaxy M32 Quiz Answers
The Amazon Samsung Galaxy M32 quiz, as the name suggests, asks questions about the new Samsung smartphone. Winners stand a chance to get Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay balance. Here are the quiz questions and answers.
Question 1: What makes the camera on the M32 truly versatile?
Answer: All of the above.
Questions 2: How many hours can you browse the internet with the massive 6000 mAh battery on M32 on a single charge?
Answer: 24 hours.
Question 3: Which of the following cutting-edge software gives the M32 worry-free privacy and security?
Answer: All of the above.
Question 4: How many hours of talk time can you get with the 6000 mAh battery on the M32?
Answer: All of the above.
Question 5: What is the GPU on the M32 that gives you a fun gaming experience?
Answer: ARM Mali G52
How To Play Amazon Samsung Galaxy M32 Quiz?
Playing the Amazon Samsung Galaxy M32 quiz is quite easy. Firstly, you need to have the Amazon app, where you need to sign in with your Amazon account. You can also create a new one if you don't have one. Next, scroll down the home page to find the Fun Zone > Samsung Galaxy M32 quiz. Here, enter the answers correctly. This will make you eligible for the lucky draw.
Samsung Galaxy M32 Features
Samsung Galaxy M32 flaunts a 6.4-inch sAMOLED display with a 90hz refresh rate. The Helio G80 powers the smartphone paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB default storage. One of the key highlights of the Samsung Galaxy M32 is the 6,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.
There is also a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. Plus, there's a 20MP front-facing camera for selfies. For the asking price, the Samsung Galaxy M32 is a good buy but includes a basic processor without 5G support.
