AMD All Set To Enter Smartphone SoC Market In Collaboration With MediaTek

AMD is currently ruling the consumer and server PC markets with competitive CPUs and GPUs. Not just that, it is also the only player in the high-end gaming console segment. According to the report, the red team is now all set to enter the smartphone SOC market, which could be a threat to brands like Qualcomm.

AMD currently makes CPUs based on x86 architecture, which hasn't been well received in the smartphone market. Do note that, Intel actually exited the smartphone processor market, as they failed to compete against the contemporaries like Qualcomm and MediaTek, which makes CPUs based on ARM architecture.

Given AMD has already been working with Samsung to design a GPU for smartphones, which is likely to be featured on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series of smartphones. This experience should have given the company an idea of what more it can do with the smartphone silicon industry.

AMD x MediaTek Collaboration

MediaTek is currently one of the prominent players in the smartphone silicon market, which makes processors for entry-level, mid-tier, and even high-end smartphones. Besides, CPU and GPU, MediaTek also has a lot of experience in designing and developing networking components such as 4G and 5G antennas.

This means, AMD might just offer the design for the GPU components, while the rest of the SoC will be designed by MediaTek. This means we could expect to see AMD RDAN2 GPU-based processors from MediaTek in the coming years. Though MediaTek makes high-end processors, their GPUs have always been lacking behind the Qualcomm counterparts, and this should solve this issue.

As of now, there are no tentative timings and when we could expect to see MediaTek SoCs with AMD GPUs. However, if this speculation turns out to be true, then we expect these companies to make an official announcement regarding the same.

The new products could already be under development, and they might go official once Samsung launches its new upcoming Exynos 2200 with AMD GPU. This should help AMD to show the prowess of its GPU technology to the world and its competitors.

