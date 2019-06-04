Samsung Partners With AMD To Create Better Smartphone GPU News oi-Vivek

AMD is a well-known name in computer CPU and GPU, and AMD is also the only company, which provides GPU solutions to Apple products. For the first time, AMD has joined hands with Samsung to make discrete graphics solutions to smartphones, and the next generation Samsung flagship smartphones are expected to feature AMD GPUs.

AMD will help Samsung by providing Radeon graphics IP and other graphics technology to enhance the GPU/graphics performance of the smartphones by a huge margin. In return, Samsung will pay license fees and royalties AMD technology.

Inyup Kang, president of Samsung Electronics' S.LSI Business said

As we prepare for disruptive changes in technology and discover new opportunities, our partnership with AMD will allow us to bring groundbreaking graphics products and solutions to market for tomorrow's mobile applications. We look forward to working with AMD to accelerate innovations in mobile graphics technologies that will help take future mobile computing to the next level.

Dr. Lisa Su, AMD president, and CEO said

Adoption of our Radeon graphics technologies across the PC, game console, cloud and HPC markets has grown significantly and we are thrilled to now partner with industry leader Samsung to accelerate graphics innovation in the mobile market. This strategic partnership will extend the reach of our high-performance Radeon graphics into the mobile market, significantly expanding the Radeon user base and development ecosystem.

What do we think about Samsung and AMD's partnership?

We think that it is the best thing that has ever happen when it comes to smartphone GPUs. With AMD's knowledge and technologies, Samsung can build a console-grade GPU on a smartphone, which runs cool, consumes less power, and also offers an impressive graphics performance, especially while gaming.

It is most likely that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note10 or the Samsung Galaxy S11 will be the first smartphone that might launch with an AMD Radeon GPU inside a smartphone.