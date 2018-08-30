Android 9 Pie based on MIUI beta 10 now available for Xiaomi Mi MIX 2s

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2s was the only smartphone from the company which participated in the Android 9 Pie beta programme. And now, the company has started to roll out the Android 9 Pie based MIUI update for the Mi MIX 2s. Do note that the OS is still in beta phase and the company will work on the same for next few weeks before the official stable rollout.

The Android 9 Pie based MIUI 10 OS for MI MIX 2s is available for both global and Chinese beta version, where the users can install the same to experience the latest OS from Google. However, do note that, though the OS is based on Android 9 Pie, due to MIUI skin, every Android P feature will not be available on the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2s.

These MIUI builds for Mi MIX 2s also comes with the latest security patch from Google (for the month of September). Other Xiaomi smartphones like the Xiaomi Poco F1 and the Xiaomi Mi 8 should receive Android 9 Pie update as well, as these smartphones are also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2s specifications

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2s is a flagship full-screen smartphone from Xiaomi, which offers premium materials and premium build quality. The smartphone has a 5.99-inch IPS Liquid Crystal Display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080px with no notch-design, protected by 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 is the chipset that powers the Mi MIX 2s, coupled with at least 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The smartphone is also available with up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

The Mi MIX 2s is also one of the best camera smartphones from the brand with a dual camera setup consisting of a 12 MP primary sensor and a 12 MP depth sensor to offer photos with bokeh effect and 2x optical zoom with 4K video recording capability. The smartphone also has a 5 MP front-facing selfie camera, which is placed at the bottom right portion of the smartphone. One has to tilt the smartphone to take "normal-looking" selfies.

The phone has a 3400 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via USB type C and wireless charging via the ceramic back panel. However, the device does not have a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack, which could be a deal breaker.

Finally, Xiaomi is offering underline software updates faster than other Android OEMs, which is a great move. Do note that the company is also planning for the launch of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3, which is expected to launch in China in the next few weeks with the highest screen to body ratio.

Via