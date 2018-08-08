Android 9 Pie now available for Xiaomi Mi MIX 2s with MIUI 10 skin

Google recently announced the next Android OS version as the Android 9 Pie, which is already available for a couple of smartphones like the Google Pixel lineup and the Essential PH-1.

And now, according to a leak, Xiaomi is also working on an MIUI build of Android 9 Pie for the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2s, which is a premium flagship smartphone from the company with an all screen design. Companies like OnePlus and Nokia have already confirmed the list of devices, which will receive Android 9 Pie update and Xiaomi is yet to make an announcement on this regard. And now, it looks like the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2s will be the first smartphone to receive Android 9 Pie update from the brand.

Do note that the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2s was also under the Android P beta programme and now, the company is working around the MIUI skin on top of Android 9 Pie OS. The leaked images suggest that the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2s is running on Android P with MIUI 10 beta skin on top.

How to install Android 9 Pie?

To install Android 9 Pie on the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2s, download the zip file by clicking on this link

Go to settings > about phone > update > choose update package and select the zip file

If you are on a stable ROM, then the smartphone will wipe the internal storage. However, if you are already using Chinese beta ROM, then the data will be kept intact. However, it is suggested to back up the entire data to an external device

Using this simple trick anyone can install MIUI 10 beta ROM based on Android 9 Pie on the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2s, which works well even on devices with locked bootloader

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2s specifications

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2s has an almost bezel-less design with a 5.99-inch IPS LCD display protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. Under the hood, the smartphone is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with 6/8 GB RAM and 64/128 GB storage.

The smartphone has a dual camera setup on the back with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. The device has a 12 MP standard sensor and a 12 MP telephoto lens, which offers 2x optical zoom and portrait mode. On the front, the device has a 5 MP front-facing selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability, located on the bottom portion of the smartphone.

The device has a 3400 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging and wireless charging support via USB type C port. The USB type C port also doubles as a headphone jack, as the device does not have a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack.

In fact, the Xiaomi MI MIX 2s has better specifications than the Xiaomi Mi 8, which is the latest flagship smartphone from the brand.