Android 9 Pie stable update (MIUI 10.1.3.0) now available for the Poco F1: Click here to download

MIUI 10.1.3.0 is a global stable update

    Xiaomi has finally rolled out the much awaited Android 9 Pie global stable update for the Poco F1 with MIUI 10 skin top. Just a few weeks before the company unveiled the MIUI 10 for the smartphone.

    The MIUI 10.1.3.0 is based on Android 9 Pie and comes with a bunch of new features. Here are some of the features of the latest MIUI 10 for the Poco F1.

    • Restore updated firmware for touch controls which fixes know issues
    • Android 9 Pie update
    • Add Google lens support
    • Restore issues with Android Auto
    • Restore microphone didn't work after earphones had been connected
    • Restore settings for turning off screen automatically couldn't be used
    How to download and install MIUI 10.3.1.0 on the Poco F1?

    Download the update package from the below-mentioned link and flash the same using update app. Make sure that you have at least 70% while doing the update process.

    Download the MIUI 10.1.3.0 here

    Poco F1 specifications

    The Poco F1 is the first smartphone from Xiaomi under the new series of affordable flagship smartphone lineup Poco. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC powers the Poco F1 with 6/8 GB RAM with 64/128/256 GB of internal storage.

    The phone has a dual camera setup on the top. Unlike most of the premium smartphones, the device has a 12 MP IMX 363 sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and a 5 MP depth camera with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, the device has a 20 MP selfie shooter with an additional IR camera to assist Face Unlock.

     

    The device also packs in a mightly 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port and a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. The Poco F1 is also one of the first Xiaomi smartphones to run on Android 9 Pie (in India).

    With the future software updates, the company is expected to enables super slow-motion video recording 1080 @960fps and to improve the low-light photography with Widevine L1 to support HD streaming on platforms like Amazon and Netflix.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 11, 2018, 6:50 [IST]
