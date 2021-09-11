Another OnePlus Nord 2 Blasts In India; What's The Cause Behind These Mishaps?

OnePlus grabbed all the headlines with the Nord 2 launch in India and across the globe; specifically for bringing a premium mid-range smartphone with budget-friendly pricing. However, the device blowing up in users pockets has been getting all the negative attention from the users. Already two instances have been reported in India where the OnePlus Nord 2's explosion left the victims injured. Now, another incident has been reported where an alleged OnePlus Nord 2 blasted in a lawyer's robe.

Another OnePlus Nord 2 Blast Incident In India

This new OnePlus Nord 2 blast incident has been reported by Gaurav Gulati on Twitter. The user alleges his OnePlus Nord 2 unit initially went up in flames and later exploded. Gulati, who is a Delhi-based advocate has shared the images of the OnePlus Nord 2 unit which is completely wrecked due to the explosion.

A report via MySmartPrice suggests the device was in the victim's pocket and upon feeling the heat from the smartphone, he threw his robe. This is when the device caught fire and exploded in the court chamber. Gulati is said to have retained injuries around his stomach area.

The images shared by the victim shows the entirely damaged back and front panel of the OnePlus Nord 2 unit. The publication was also able to verify the exploded unit was indeed the OnePlus Nord 2.

What Was The Cause Of OnePlus Nord 2 Blast This Time?

As for the cause of this blast, the company is yet to come out with a thorough investigation report. In an official statement, the company has revealed that it will investigate the matter first to know the reason for the blast before coming to any conclusion. The company has also refused to compensate the victim since the investigation is yet to be completed.

It is worth mentioning that the first OnePlus Nord 2 blast incident was due to externally induced damage. The company was able to verify this following an investigation. This time the customer claims no external damage was the reason for the blast. The victim claims that the device was also not charging when it exploded.

Gulati has also declined OnePlu's requests to submit the device for investigations. He rather plans on taking the legal route and file an official complaint against OnePlus India. As per the victim, the OnePlus Nord 2 units should be recalled for re-inspection. The developments on this matter are still underway on which we will keep you updated.

