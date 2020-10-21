Apple Announces iOS 14.1 Update With HRD 10 Support, Bug Fixes, More News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple has been in the news for the newly launched iPhone 12 series and the new iOS 14 platform. Now, the company has launched a new update - iOS 14.1 that includes some new features and bug fixes. Plus, Apple has already begun testing iOS 14.2 update and the developer beta is already out.

Apple iOS 14.1 Update: What's New

One of the new additions in the iOS 14.1 update is the support for 10-bit HDR video playback and editing in the Photos app. The new feature is available for the iPhone 8 and later devices. Apart from this, iOS 14.1 solves issues with a few widgets, folders, and icons that were appearing in a reduced size on the Home Screen.

The iOS 14.1 update mainly emphasizes on bug fixes. Instances, where some emails were sent from the wrong alias on the Mail app, are now fixed. Several issues with the calculator, zooming troubles, music downloading options, video streaming troubles, and others have now been fixed with the update.

Additionally, several iPhone users were complaining about how the device on selected zoom display mode and alphanumeric passcode would malfunction, resulting in the Lock Screen emergency call button overlapping with the text input box. The iOS 14.1 update has solved this issue as well.

Apple iOS 14.1 Update: Supported Devices

Apple has also rolled out iPadOs 14.1 update along with the iOS 14.1. Several iPhone models will get the update - basically all iPhones that have iOS 14 support. The list includes the iPhone 6s and onwards up to the iPhone 12 series. For iPadOs 14.1 support, iPad Air and iPad Air Mini devices are eligible to download and install the new update. The new iPad Air that will soon go on sale will also get the new iPadOS 14.1 updates.

Apple iOS 14.1 Update: How To Download, Install

If you've opted for automatic downloads on your iPhone or iPad, the iOS 14.1 update or iPadOS 14.1 updates are done automatically. Or else, you can open the Settings app > General > Software Update > Download and Install. Once you agree to the terms and conditions, the update will begin. Be sure to be connected to a stable Wi-Fi for the download and installation.

