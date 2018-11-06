Apple cancelled the additional production of iPhone XR due to poor demand

It seems that Apple has realised that the demand of the newly launched iPhone XR is not up to the mark. It has been reported that the company has halted the additional production of the smartphone. Apple has informed its assemblers Foxconn and Pegatron to halt the production line of the smartphone.

Foxconn assembly lines initially started with 60 for the iPhone XR, recently the number came down to 45 production lines. This means that Foxconn might only produce some more 100,000 units daily to reflect the new demand outlook.

Pegatron the Taiwanese manufacturer company has also stopped the production plans of the iPhone XR. Apple has also asked smaller iPhone assembler Wistron to be on standby for rush orders. Surprisingly the company asked assemblers for more production of iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus units. "Suppliers of iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are getting a combined order of around 5 million more units," sources told Nikkei Asian Review.

Earlier the company planned for the production of 20 million units for the older iPhone models, and now the figure raised to 25 million units. Foxconn is the main supplier for iPhone 8 Plus, while on the other side Pegatron is behind the supply of iPhone 8.

Just to recall, the iPhone XR sports a 6.1-inch liquid retina display along with a 2.5D curved glass on both front and back panels. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Apple A12 Bionic SoC, clubbed with 6 CPU, and 4 GPU cores with a dedicated Neural engine.

On the optical front, the iPhone XR sports a single rear camera with a 12-megapixel camera on the back along with an LED flash. The rear camera also comes with a portrait model. At the front, the smartphone houses a 7-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calling.

The smartphone comes with a base variant of 64GB storage and is available for $749. In India, it is available for Rs 76,900.