How to avail 20% discount on iPhone XR purchase

Vodafone has announced that Apple iPhone XR will be available on its online store and it will be available for purchase starting on 26 October.

The telco has also introduced special offers for Vodafone Red and Idea Nirvana customers in which customers with a rental plan of Rs. 499 and above can purchase the iPhone on Vodafone.in and Ideacellular.com can avail a 48 -hour home delivery in select cities after sales start, as well as a 20 percent rental discount for 1 year.

In addition to that customers can also access low-cost EMI options to pre-order the iPhone XR and they will receive the same benefits on the purchase of the newly-launched iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max that are available for immediate purchase.

For those who are not aware, Apple launched the iPhone XR this year in September. The iPhone XR comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, along with the 2.5D curved glass.

iPhone XR brings the powerful A12 Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine, the TrueDepth camera system, Face ID and an advanced camera system.

It supports fast and fluid iPhone gestures like tap to wake, swipe up to the home screen, swipe down to access notifications and the Control Center, and the new haptic touch feature for pressing on the home screen to instantly launch the camera or flashlight.

The iPhone XR comes with iOS 12, the world's most advanced mobile operating system according to the company claims.

The Apple-designed A12 features a six-core fusion architecture with two performance cores that are up to 15 percent faster, four efficiency cores that are up to 50 percent more efficient, a four-core GPU that is up to 50 percent faster, powerful Apple-designed Image Signal Processor (ISP), a video encoder and more.

The new smartphone will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models in white, black, blue, yellow, coral and red.