Apple Could Pay Select iPhone Users As Part Of Lawsuit

Apple is caught in another class-action lawsuit, this time involving the iPhone batteries. A Reuters report notes that Apple will pay every qualified iPhone owner $25, which is roughly Rs. 1,820 in India. Depending on the number of affected iPhones, the amount paid may increase or decrease. Overall, Apple will pay up $500 million to settle the lawsuit.

Apple Class-Action Lawsuit

The lawsuit goes back a few years back where Apple was accused of slowing down the older iPhone models. The battery slowdown would urge the users to buy the new iPhone models. However, Apple denied the allegations and notes that the operational slowdown ensured to preserve the battery of the iPhones.

If the settlement is approved on April 3, Apple will reportedly have to pay the eligible iPhone owners the above-mentioned price. Reuters further notes that the minimum amount that Apple needs to pay will be at least $310 million.

Apple iPhone Battery

The iPhone models that are included in the lawsuit are some old models like the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and the iPhone SE. If these iPhone models installed the software updates before December 21, 2017, then they are eligible. All of these models were running iOS 10.2.1 or later, before the above-mentioned date.

Previously, Apple rolled out a battery replacement program to appease angry customers. The Cupertino-based company lowered the cost of replacing batteries to $29 from $79. It is still unknown if users who took the battery replacement program are still eligible for the lawsuit payment.

Apple also introduced a new 'Battery Health' feature on iOS 11.3, which could be accessed under the Battery section of the iOS settings. Users could check the maximum operating capacity of their iPhone, measured in terms of percent.

