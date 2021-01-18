Apple Going Back To Touch ID For iPhone 13; Coronavirus Is To Blame News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple iPhone 12 series brought in several new features, including the 5nm chipset and the revamped Mini design. For the past few generations of iPhone, the Face ID has been Apple's signature when it comes to the phone's privacy. However, the next-gen iPhone 13 might bring back the Touch ID sensor.

Touch ID To Make A Comeback

Reports suggest the iPhone 13 series could feature the Touch ID sensor along with the Face ID for biometric authentication. Going into the details, a report by Bloomberg notes the revamped Touch ID wouldn't appear on the physical Home button. Instead, the iPhone 13 could debut with an in-display fingerprint sensor - a standard feature on Android smartphones.

That said, reports also suggest Apple could bring in a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It could also embed the sensor on the power button, located on the right side of all the latest iPhone models. Several Android smartphones also have a dedicated side-mounted or a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

Looking back, Apple introduced the Face ID with the launch of the iPhone X series in 20217. Iconically, the Touch ID was removed along with the Home button. Apple brought in a 3D sensor and neural network system on the Face ID, which is believed to be one of the most advanced systems for unlocking a smartphone with a high level of accuracy in facial recognition.

Why Bring Back Touch ID?

With such advanced technology for facial recognition, Apple set a benchmark with the Face ID. One might naturally ask why is the company bringing back the Touch ID? If you're an iPhone user, you must have experienced what it feels like to unlock the phone wearing a mask. With the mask on, the Face ID simply doesn't work and requires users to punch their numeric passcode every time.

From the looks of it, wearing the mask is going to continue for a long time now. And punching in the six-digit passcode every time could be quite a nuisance. Hence, Apple's idea is to make things a tad bit better by bringing in the Touch ID sensor once again. That said, nothing is confirmed yet and it's advised to take it with a grain of salt.

Best Mobiles in India