Apple Car Could Likely Hit The Roads In 2028 Or Later

We already know that Apple is working on a self-driving Smart Car system for quite a few years under the name Project Titan. Earlier this month, we came across reports regarding suggesting that the Apple Car could feature a new battery technology and revealed its mass production timeline.

As per recent reports, the Apple Car could enter into mass production by the end of 2024. However, it looks like this timeline has witnessed a change. A fresh report by 9to5Mac citing the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the more realistic timeline for the launch of the self-driving car is 2028 or later.

Apple Car Details Surface Online

Regarding the delay in the launch of the Apple Car, the analyst cites three reasons. Well, he cites the uncertainty about the timing, uncertainty about the supplier and the specifications of the vehicle and the uncertainty about the competition that exists in the electric vehicle market.

For the uninitiated, the autonomous car project from Apple is in talks since 2014. Back then, the company started designing its own electric car from scratch. But it struggled to turn to fruition and the company decided to focus on the software part of the technology. The return of Doug Field from Tesla to Apple a few years back made the company oversee the project and revamp its team. Now, it looks like Apple is making significant developments in this segment.

Catching Up With Trend

While there are several challenges for Apple to face to bring its electric self-driving car system to the market, one that we can say is that Apple is known for its success after struggle. It did the same in the smart speaker market segment with the Apple HomePod.

Moreover, if the Apple Car hits the roads as projected, then the company can catch up with the electric vehicle market trend. Already, many companies are working towards bringing electric vehicles to make it sustainable.

