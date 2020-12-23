Apple Car With Groundbreaking Battery Tech To Become Reality In 2024 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Tim Cook, the Apple CEO announced its ambitious automotive project back in 2017. Following the same, there was not much information regarding the same. Now, it looks like this project is taking the next step. In a recent move, it has been revealed that the Apple Car, the self-driving car from the company could enter production in the coming years.

While the production time frame is known, there is no word regarding who will assemble the Apple Car. It is claimed that the company might rely on a manufacturing partner for the same.

Apple Car Production Details

As per a report by Reuters, Apple Car will enter into production in 2024. This self-driving car project is likely codenamed Project Titan. The report citing people familiar with the development notes that the Apple Car will feature a breakthrough battery technology. It is believed that the battery tech will be radically cheaper and capable of increasing the range of the vehicle.

The report notes a source stating that Apple's battery technology is the next level progess, which is something like the first time we saw the iPhone. Besides this, the self-driving car from the Cupertino tech titan is believed to feature a LiDAR sensor, which is similar to the iPad Pro 2020 and iPhone 12 Pro. This sensor is reported to create a 3D view of the road around the vehicle.

Apple's New Battery Tech

It looks like Apple has resolved all challenges that it had been facing with the project of self-driving car. Earlier, the company almost withdrew from the effort in order to focus on software and it had to reassess its goals. Also, Apple laid off 190 employees from its team last year. Now, it seems to be working with the aim to build a vehicle for consumers with the battery being one of its major characteristics.

Detailing on the Apple Car's battery tech, it is said to incorporate a unique monocell, which is designed to bulk up the individual cells in the battery and free up space within the battery pack by eradicating modules and pouches that hold battery materials. It is believed that this battery design will help Apple stack more material, thereby increasing the range of the car.

