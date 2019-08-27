Just In
Apple iOS 12.4.1 Update To Fix Jailbreak Issues On iPhones And iPads
Good news for all the iPhone users out there. Apple is rolling out the iOS 12.4.1 update to fix the jailbreak issue. Yes, this update will fix the vulnerability which allows you to jailbreak your phone by executing codes on iPhone or iPad. The update is available for all the iPhone 5s and later versions. Not just the iPhone, but the iPad Air and later, and the iPod Touch 6th generation are also receiving the update.
The update comes with a file size of 72MB and it is expected to be the big update before the release of iOS 13. The company has accidentally undone the patching of this issue with the release of iOS 12.4 update. The issue was addressed back in May this year.
Just in case if you don't know what is Jailbreak, it is the iOS system privilege or root privilege which allows users to run apps and code while interaction with the base code of the iOS operating system. This will allow users to run apps which are not allowed by Apple to run on the iOS platform. However, this will increase the risk of breach of data privacy and data security.
Jailbreaking gives you the privilege of mould the operating system as per your wish, but at the same time, it makes the iPhone or iPad more exposed to the malware and spyware attacks.
If your jailbroken iPhone is attacked by a malware and spyware heavily then all your access to messages, contacts, files, and ability to track your location, keylogging will be compromised. They can use your net banking ID passwords. Moreover, they can even listen to your calls. So, if you don't want this to happen with you then quickly update your phone to iOS 12.4.1.
How To Update iOS 12.4.1 On iPhone And iPads
- First, go to the Setting menu of your iPhone or iPad.
- Then select the General setting from the menu.
- Tap on the Software Update option and click on download and install this update.
- Once you're done with the download, tap the Install Now option, and your device will start getting an update.
- You might observe your phone booting up and shutting down but don't worry once the process is done you it restart of its own.
Do note that you should have more than 30 per cent of battery life to install the update on your device.
