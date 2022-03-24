Just In
Apple Admits iOS 15.4 Battery Drain Issue And Suggests A Solution
If your iPhone's battery life degraded after upgrading to iOS 15.4, then you are not alone. Several users after iOS 15.4 update are now reporting that their iPhones are running out of battery pretty quickly. This time around, Apple has admitted that the new update is indeed causing this issue and the company has a solution for it.
According to Apple, it is common for apps to get adjusted to the newer operating system, and it usually takes around 48 hours. Post 48 hours, the iPhone should behave normally and will deliver normal battery life. If the issue is persistent even after 48 hours, users can reach out to Apple regarding the same via official channels.
Hence, whenever you install a new software update, the apps and services might consume slightly more power to get adjusted to the new system. Even when you install iOS 15.5 or even the upcoming iOS 16, the users are likely to face similar issues, and there is nothing to panic about the same.
Thanks for reaching out! We'll be happy to help. It's normal for your apps and features to need to adjust up to 48 hours after an update.— Apple Support (@AppleSupport) March 19, 2022
Let's have you reach out to us in a DM if this is still an issue after that time so we can help you look into this further.
iOS 15.4 Features
With the latest iOS release -- iOS 15.4, Apple has introduced several features such as Face Unlock even with the mask on, new emojis, and more. This is one of the major updates in the iOS 15 that is available for iPhone 6s and newer iPhone models such as the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13 series of smartphones.
As mentioned before, this is a must-have update for iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13 series of smartphones. With this update, users can now unlock their iPhone 12/13 smartphones even while wearing the mask using Face ID technology. Although the iPhone X, XS, and 11 series of smartphones have Face IDs, those devices do not support Face ID with a mask.
Even after 48 hours, if you are still facing issues related to battery life, one can also reset the smartphone, and it is known to fix a few more features in addition to the battery life related features. If you are running on a previous version of iOS, then do update to the latest version to enjoy all the features of your latest iPhone.
