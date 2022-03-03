iOS 15.4 Beta 5, iPadOS 15.4 To Let Users Unlock Face ID With Mask; New Siri Voice Also Added News oi-Megha Rawat

Apple appears to have a bustling month ahead, with its Spring event scheduled at the end of the first week. Aside from product debuts, Apple is expected to release new versions of iOS and iPadOS for iPhones and iPads, respectively. Apple is already rolling out new beta versions of these, hinting at some new capabilities that will be available on Apple devices.

The beta 5 versions of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 are now available for iPhones and iPads, with the build number 19E5241a. The updated software versions are currently only available to registered developers. Users can download iOS 15.4 beta 5 or iPadOS 15.4 beta 5 via an over-the-air update from the Settings app.

IOS 15.4 Beta 5 New Features

The new beta adaptation for iOS 15.4 is minor update with a size of 471.5MB. However, it is swiftly acquiring consideration among the developers, as it is the last debut of the new working framework for iPhones before a Release Candidate or RC variant that goes before the official built.

According to 9to5mac, it brings a long-awaited feature for iPhones to the public spotlight for the first time. Face ID on the variant now allows users to scan their faces even while wearing masks, which is an understandably useful function in today's world.

Users will be able to sort their playlists based on the release dates of the songs, according to a claimed update to Apple Music with the upcoming iOS 15.4 beta 5. The feature should appear in the top right corner of the Playlist window under the Sort option. There's also a chance that the sorting option will show up within a playlist.

The iOS update additionally shows another Apple Support application card under Settings >> General >> About. There is a "Get" button placed right close to it which will allow intrigued clients to download the application right from the Settings menu. The segment under the application card is additionally not quite the same as past renditions now.

With iOS 15.4 beta 4, Apple added a new non-binary speech option for Siri, which is targeted for Apple consumers in the United States. The new voice is categorized under the American English category as "Voice 5" and may be accessed in the Siri Voice section of Settings.

iPadOS 15.4 Beta 5 Updates

The new iPadOS beta version has a size of 259.6MB and ultimately introduces the highly-anticipated Universal Control functionality to iPads. The functionality was first announced at WWDC last year and allows users to share a single mouse and keyboard between their Mac and iPad.

When the two devices are positioned next to each other, users will be able to easily switch between them. Users will also be able to drag and slide files between their Mac and iPad. Besides all the features, beta 5 includes 30 new emoticons including the melting face and the salute emoticon.

A number of known issues with iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 beta 5 are listed in the upcoming release. Home, iTunes, Phone, Messages, Health App, Settings, StoreKit, and authentication are all included. The RC versions of the two operating systems are slated to be released on March 8, which is also the day of Apple's Spring event.

