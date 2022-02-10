Apple Music Beta Hints “New Classical App; Improved Widgets Incoming? News oi-Megha Rawat

Apple Music Android beta code hints at a new classical music app for the iPhone maker's streaming service. A new and enhanced widget design is also included in the upgrade.

The new functionalities were discovered in a beta version of the software that has begun to appear on the Google Play Store. The features were discovered within the Android Package or APK of the new beta version of Apple Music, according to 9to5google. The publication was able to decompile the app in order to gain an understanding of the new APKs and the improvements they intend to introduce to Apple's Android music streaming app.

According to a source that follows the research, Apple Music beta version 3.9 adds functionality and a new design to the two Android widgets.

Apple Music App To Be Changed

The Apple Music Player widget and the Apple Music Recently Played widget will now change themes based on the song playing in the app, rather than sticking to their original pink tint. When the widgets are idle, that is, when no song is playing on the app, the default color will be displayed.

The "Apple Music Player" widget will become significantly broader and taller, as shown in various screenshots given by the website demonstrating the before and after variations in widgets. Both Android widgets will now have larger elements for easier viewing.

Their extensive border padding will be removed. When users resize the Apple Music Recently Played widget, they'll receive more options. The previously played tracks will be displayed in 3x2 and 3x1 sizes in the new configurations. The widget's top half will also grow in size.

Apple Music New Version Availability

However, there's a little chance that these modifications won't make it into the final app. It's worth noting that Google continues to experiment with such app updates on its Play Store, and it's not necessary that it makes them public. Though, because these appear to be desirable features, we should expect to see the revised Apple Music widgets on Android phones in the near future.

The features have some visual problems at the moment because they are still in development. These can be found in some of the combinations, especially in the sharp corners. These vulnerabilities are expected to be fixed in the stable version of the Apple Music app for Android. In March, Apple Music version 3.9 will be available for Android smartphones, along with iOS 15.4.

Best Mobiles in India