Just In
- 23 min ago Motorola Frontier 22 To Launch In July; 200 MP Camera, 144 Hz P-OLED, 25W Wired Charging Tipped
- 32 min ago Huawei Set To Launch P50 Pro And P50 Pocket Outside China; Is It Coming To India?
- 32 min ago Tata Sky Is Now Tata Play: DTH Partners With Netflix For OTT Combo Plans
- 51 min ago Redmi Note 11 Series With Android 11, Punch-Hole Design Launched; When Is It Coming To India?
Don't Miss
- Finance This Breweries Stock Plunges Over 4% Despite Profit Rising YoY; Debt Free Status
- Sports BBL Final 2022 Schedule: Date, Timings, Teams, Squads, TV Channel in India, Live Streaming Info
- Movies Bhagyashree's Daughter Avantika Dassani Makes Her Acting Debut With Rohan Sippy's Mithya; First Look Out
- News Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal unfurls 115-feet-high national flags at 75 spots
- Education MP Board Admit Card 2022 Released, Here’s How To Download MPBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card
- Lifestyle Basant Panchami 2022: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Katha, Saraswati Vandana
- Automobiles Five Things You Should Know About The Yamaha Aerox 155: Design, Powertrain & More
- Travel National tourism Day 2022: Explore South India And Reclaim Your Post-Lockdown Freedom
iOS 15.3, iPadOS 15.3 Are Here: What's New In This iOS And iPadOS 15 Update?
Apple has officially seeded the third major software update of the iOS 15 for supported iPhones and iPads. All the iPhones and iPads that support iOS 15 are eligible for iOS 15.3 update which seems to fix some bugs and stabilize the OS. This is a must-install patch, as it fixes some active software exploits which make iPhones and iPads more secure.
With the iOS 15.3, Apple has fixed a bug that allowed websites to access names of the database generated by the other websites using a JavaScript API on Safari web browser. This means, a hacker could get access to a user's browser history, which might even include their personal information.
As other browsers on iPads and iPhones also use Safari as a rendering engine, this update will also affect third-party web browsers, which is why one should install iOS 15.3 updates to fix this issue. Additionally, the update also fixes issues like malicious apps gaining root controls, applications access to user files, and websites able to track user data.
iOS 15.3 Is Not A Feature Update, It Is A Security Update
With iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3, the company has not released any new features. Instead, the entire update is focused on making your iPhone and iPad more secure. Hence, one should install this update on all their supported devices. The same also applies to all the iPad Pro models, iPad Air 2 and newer models, iPad 5th Gen and newer models, iPad mini 4 and newer models, and lastly, the 7th Gen iPod Touch.
The iOS 15.3 is around 950MB in size, hence, make sure to have around 2GB of free storage on your smartphone and connect to a high-speed WiFi network for a seamless update process.
iOS 15.3 Supported Devices
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone X
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone SE 2020
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
15,999
-
32,239
-
18,650
-
8,115
-
23,677
-
18,499
-
31,570
-
1,18,608
-
11,838
-
22,809