iOS 15.3, iPadOS 15.3 Are Here: What's New In This iOS And iPadOS 15 Update? News oi-Vivek

Apple has officially seeded the third major software update of the iOS 15 for supported iPhones and iPads. All the iPhones and iPads that support iOS 15 are eligible for iOS 15.3 update which seems to fix some bugs and stabilize the OS. This is a must-install patch, as it fixes some active software exploits which make iPhones and iPads more secure.

With the iOS 15.3, Apple has fixed a bug that allowed websites to access names of the database generated by the other websites using a JavaScript API on Safari web browser. This means, a hacker could get access to a user's browser history, which might even include their personal information.

As other browsers on iPads and iPhones also use Safari as a rendering engine, this update will also affect third-party web browsers, which is why one should install iOS 15.3 updates to fix this issue. Additionally, the update also fixes issues like malicious apps gaining root controls, applications access to user files, and websites able to track user data.

iOS 15.3 Is Not A Feature Update, It Is A Security Update

With iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3, the company has not released any new features. Instead, the entire update is focused on making your iPhone and iPad more secure. Hence, one should install this update on all their supported devices. The same also applies to all the iPad Pro models, iPad Air 2 and newer models, iPad 5th Gen and newer models, iPad mini 4 and newer models, and lastly, the 7th Gen iPod Touch.

The iOS 15.3 is around 950MB in size, hence, make sure to have around 2GB of free storage on your smartphone and connect to a high-speed WiFi network for a seamless update process.

iOS 15.3 Supported Devices

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE 2020

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

Best Mobiles in India