    Apple iPhone 11 Pre-Orders Starts From September 20 Via Flipkart In India

    By
    |

    Apple launched its latest flagships iPhone 11 series this month globally and the company has also mentioned that the devices will be up for sale in India from September 27. At the launch day, the company did not disclose anything about the pre-order date. However, the latest report suggests that Flipkart will list the new iPhones for pre-orders starting from 20 September.

    Apple iPhone 11 Pre-Orders Starts From September 20 Via Flipkart

     

    The landing page has also describes all the features of all the three new iPhones and explains the difference between the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

    Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max Price And Availability In India

    The iPhone 11 is launched in purple, black, green, yellow, white, and soon in Product (RED) color option. The India pricing of the flagship smartphone will start from Rs. 64,900. On the other hand, the elder siblings the iPhone 11 Pro and the 11 Pro Max will be up for sale at Rs. 99,900 and Rs. 1,09,900, respectively.

    The smartphones will be available for sale in Midnight Green, Space Grey, Silver, and Gold color options. At the launch event, Apple confirmed that all the three models will be for sale in India from September 27.

    With the launch of the iPhone 11 series, Apple has once again comes with a lot of improvements and additions to its flagship models. The company has upgraded the display of the iPhone 11 Pro and the 11 Pro Max and both phones are equipped with a Super Retina XDR display along with a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio. The new iPhone is powered by the A13 Bionic chipset.

    Apple iPhone 11 Pre-Orders Starts From September 20 Via Flipkart

     

    The most noticeable change in the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max are the camera module where this time the company has included a triple rear camera setup, which has been awaited for a long time.

    Our Take On iPhone 11 Series

    This time the company has come up with a lot of new features such as an improved FaceID and the inclusion of a triple rear camera setup. We are very much impressed with the matte-finished rear glass panel and the design of the camera module. If you are planning to buy a new smartphone with a budget of 1 Lakh then the iPhone 11 can be on your priority list.

    apple iphone 11 smartphone news
    Story first published: Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 14:15 [IST]
