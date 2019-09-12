Just In
- 2 hrs ago PUBG Mobile Releases New Firmware Update With Royale Pass Season 9
-
- 2 hrs ago Motorola One Macro Leaked Images Suggest HD Display Ahead Of Launch
- 4 hrs ago Realme Days Sale: Offers And Discounts On Realme Smartphones
- 4 hrs ago Could Be Alleged Realme XT Pro With Quad Cameras Listed On TENAA
Don't Miss
- News Industrial output growth dips to 4.3% in July; retail inflation rises to 3.21% in August
- Lifestyle 10 Best Exercises For Tired Eyes
- Sports Classic Golf & Country Club International Championship: Hie leads as Asian Tour rookies Bedi, Raj off to a good start
- Automobiles State Governments Reducing New Traffic Fines: Details And Expected Charges
- Movies KBC 11: Amitabh Bachchan Used To Wait At A Bus-Stop To Travel With ‘Good Looking’ Ladies!
- Finance SBI Will Revise Service Charges From 1 October
- Education Times Higher Education THE Rankings 2020: IISc Retains Top Position From India
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Battery Capacity Revealed
Apple always follows some strategies strictly. Every year, the company does not reveal the RAM and battery capacity of its latest models at the time of its announcement. However, these details will be revealed soon after via telecom regulators, fillings or teardowns. Likewise, the battery and RAM details of the iPhone 11 series are making rounds in speculations now.
The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max were unveiled at an event on Tuesday. And, now there are speculations regarding the RAM used by these new models. Following the same, the well-known leakster @onLeaks has revealed the battery capacity of these new iPhone 11 models.
Apple iPhone 11 Series Battery Details Out
Taking about the iPhone 11, the most affordable model in the series, it is claimed that it gets the power from a 3110mAh battery, which is relatively higher than the battery capacity of its predecessor - the iPhone XR. And, Apple has officially announced that the iPhone 11 can deliver one hour longer battery life than the XR. Also, it is tipped to have 4GB RAM while the XR has 3GB RAM.
While the iPhone 11 seems to be a slight upgrade to its prequel, the other two models appear to be significant upgrades. The iPhone 11 Pro is said to feature 6GB RAM and 3190mAh battery while its predecessor - the iPhone XS comes with 4GB RAM and 2658mAh battery. The company claims that the latest model can last for 18 hours on a single charge.
Finally, the iPhone 11 Pro Max, the most advanced offering is tipped to feature 6GB RAM instead of 4GB RAM used by its predecessor, the iPhone XS Max. Also, it seems to get the power from a 3500mAh battery, which is better than the 3174mAh battery used by its predecessor. This is the longest-lasting iPhone with a battery life of 20 hours.
What We Think
Given that these new iPhone models - iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Combined with the powerful Apple A13 Bionic chipset, which is the most advanced processor used by iPhones so far, we can expect these phones to be powerhouses delivering the best performance ever by iPhones.
-
29,990
-
36,990
-
33,999
-
79,999
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
48,999
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
82,000
-
17,990
-
13,899
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
12,988
-
9,999
-
13,990
-
5,999
-
19,990
-
11,175
-
14,320
-
11,999
-
7,070
-
8,655
-
1,435
-
11,080
-
52,990
-
15,790
-
61,990
-
21,790