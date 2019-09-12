iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Battery Capacity Revealed News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Apple always follows some strategies strictly. Every year, the company does not reveal the RAM and battery capacity of its latest models at the time of its announcement. However, these details will be revealed soon after via telecom regulators, fillings or teardowns. Likewise, the battery and RAM details of the iPhone 11 series are making rounds in speculations now.

The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max were unveiled at an event on Tuesday. And, now there are speculations regarding the RAM used by these new models. Following the same, the well-known leakster @onLeaks has revealed the battery capacity of these new iPhone 11 models.

Apple iPhone 11 Series Battery Details Out

Taking about the iPhone 11, the most affordable model in the series, it is claimed that it gets the power from a 3110mAh battery, which is relatively higher than the battery capacity of its predecessor - the iPhone XR. And, Apple has officially announced that the iPhone 11 can deliver one hour longer battery life than the XR. Also, it is tipped to have 4GB RAM while the XR has 3GB RAM.

While the iPhone 11 seems to be a slight upgrade to its prequel, the other two models appear to be significant upgrades. The iPhone 11 Pro is said to feature 6GB RAM and 3190mAh battery while its predecessor - the iPhone XS comes with 4GB RAM and 2658mAh battery. The company claims that the latest model can last for 18 hours on a single charge.

Finally, the iPhone 11 Pro Max, the most advanced offering is tipped to feature 6GB RAM instead of 4GB RAM used by its predecessor, the iPhone XS Max. Also, it seems to get the power from a 3500mAh battery, which is better than the 3174mAh battery used by its predecessor. This is the longest-lasting iPhone with a battery life of 20 hours.

What We Think

Given that these new iPhone models - iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Combined with the powerful Apple A13 Bionic chipset, which is the most advanced processor used by iPhones so far, we can expect these phones to be powerhouses delivering the best performance ever by iPhones.

