Apple iPhone 11 Retail Package Does Not Include 18W Fast Charging Adapter News oi-Vivek

Apple has officially launched its latest iPhone 11 series of smartphones. One of the major upgrades on this series is the inclusion of the 12MP ultra-wide angle lens with 120 degrees field-of-view. Just like the previous generation iPhones, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max supports wireless charging and fast wired charging as well.

For the first time, Apple is including an 18W fast charger with the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. However, it is not the same case with the iPhone 11, as it still comes with a 5W adapter with a lightning cable.

The 18W charging adapters along with the Pro duo comes with a USB Type-C port, which makes it easy for users to connect the iPhone with the latest MacBooks. The 5W adapter that ships with the iPhone 11 still has a USB-A on one end, which makes it a bit dated.

Users Can Buy The Official 18W Fast Charger

As mentioned before, the iPhone 11 also supports fast charging. In this case, a user has to shell out a few more hundreds to get a fast charger.

Possible Reason For Not Including A Fast Charger

The Apple iPhone 11 retails for Rs.64,900, whereas, the iPhone 11 Pro costs Rs. 99,900. Not including a fast-charging adapter is definitely a cost-cutting measure, which has helped the company to keep the device price lower than the Pro model. All three models will go on sale from September 27th via retails stores and e-commerce sites.

Our Opinion On The iPhone 11 Series

Apple claims that the latest series of iPhones offer better performance compared to the previous generation iPhones without affecting the battery life. The company has also priced the iPhone 11 lower than the launch price of the iPhone XR, which makes it a great flagship smartphone.

Best Mobiles in India