ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Apple Special Event 2019: Catch The Live Updates Here

    By
    |

    Apple is all set to showcase its newest iPhones today. It is speculated that the company will announce at least three new phones. Out of which, two models are expected to come with triple camera setup. Along with the iPhones, the company is likely to launch the 3rd generation iPad Pro with iPads OS.

    Apple Special Event 2019: Catch The Live Updates Here

     

    We will be covering the live updates of the Apple Special Event, starting from 10:30 AM. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn everything about the upcoming Apple products.

    Auto Refresh Feeds
     
    September 10, 2019 | 17:55:05

    The event will start at 10:30 PM IST. Stay tuned for the amazing updates on the newest iPhones.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: apple iPhone news smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 17:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 10, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue