Apple Special Event 2019: Catch The Live Updates Here
oi-Vivek
Vivek
|
Apple is all set to showcase its newest iPhones today. It is speculated that the company will announce at least three new phones. Out of which, two models are expected to come with triple camera setup. Along with the iPhones, the company is likely to launch the 3rd generation iPad Pro with iPads OS.
We will be covering the live updates of the Apple Special Event, starting from 10:30 AM. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn everything about the upcoming Apple products.
