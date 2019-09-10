Apple Special Event 2019: Catch The Live Updates Here News oi-Vivek

Apple is all set to showcase its newest iPhones today. It is speculated that the company will announce at least three new phones. Out of which, two models are expected to come with triple camera setup. Along with the iPhones, the company is likely to launch the 3rd generation iPad Pro with iPads OS.

We will be covering the live updates of the Apple Special Event, starting from 10:30 AM. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn everything about the upcoming Apple products.

Auto Refresh Feeds The event will start at 10:30 PM IST. Stay tuned for the amazing updates on the newest iPhones.

