    Apple Special Event: Watch The Launch Of Next-Generation iPhones Here

    Apple is all set for its annual smartphone launch, where the company will be showcasing the next-generation iPhones. Just like last year, the company is most likely to unveil at least three new iPhone models.

    Apple usually live-stream its special events on Apple.com. However, this year, the company will also be streaming on YouTube. The event starts at 10:30 PM IST and you can watch the live stream here.

    Three New iPhones

    Apple is speculated to unveil the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max, and the iPhone 11R. Besides, the company will also release the iOS 13 (stable version) and the macOS Catalina. These two OSs can be downloaded and installed and supported devices for free.

    The new iPhones are expected to be the first set of smartphones from the company to come equipped with a dedicated ultra-wide-angle lens. Besides, the device will have a wide-angle and a telephoto lens. There is one exception, however, as the iPhone 11R is likely to feature a dual-camera setup with a wide-angle and an ultra-wide angle lens as a cost-cutting measure.

    New iPad Pro

    The company is also likely to showcase the next-generation iPad Pro with a new processor and is also expected to borrow the triple camera setup from the iPhone 11. The new iPad Pro will be much more powerful compared to the current generation model and will be the first device to ship with the iPadOS, which is a forked version of iOS made for large-screen devices.

     

    Our Opinion On iPhone 11 Series

    Apple is always known for making premium smartphones and the iPhone 11 series is expected to cost more than the current generation iPhones, as they pack in more technology. Even the base model of the iPhone 11 is likely to cost well above Rs. 1,00,000 in India. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the iPhone series.

    Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 10:42 [IST]
