Exclusive Sneak Peek: Apple iPhone 11 And Special Cases

In just four days from now, Apple will launch the next-generation iPhones along with many other surprises at Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. As per reports, the Cupertino tech giant will unveil three new iPhones this fall- iPhone 11, 11 Max and 11R, a new Apple Watch (Series 4), and some new MacBooks.

Notably, the new iPhones will bring the much-hyped triple-lens camera setup, first-of-its-kind on the Apple devices. Apple will likely reserve the square-shaped camera setup for the Pro models; whereas the 2019's affordable iPhone will ship with the familiar iPhone XS's dual-lens camera assembly.

We at Gizbot have managed to source a render of the upcoming iPhone 11 that gives a clear representation of the new iPhone's design. The render comes from a New York-based Industrial Engineer and clearly shows the front and rear panel of one of the three iPhones to be launched on September 10.

The three-camera array in the square configuration can be seen in the image. The third lens will likely introduce wide-angle photography to the next-gen. Apple iPhones, something Android phones have been offering from quite a while. The other two lenses will likely be the primary lens aided by a telephoto lens.

The render also shows the front panel of the iPhone 11 variant with a wide notch at the top of the display. A protective glass to avoid any screen damage can also be seen in the render.

As per reports, Apple is planning to launch two new color variants of the iPhones 11 this fall and this might be just one of them. The on-screen wallpaper and the newly designed case hints towards the purple color variant of the new iPhone.

The second image shows a toughened case for the new iPhone 11 variant in a metal finish. This particular case seems more industrial and is likely to be designed to give additional protection to the back panel and the edges of the new iPhone. Both the cases look premium and show the iPhone 11's square-shaped triple-lens camera array in all its glory.

The next-generation Apple iPhones will be powered by the new in-house A13 SoC paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM. Apple will likely launch the new iPhone 11 in three storage variants- 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The new Apple iPhone 11 will come in three different screen sizes- 5.8-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.5-inch. The 6.1-inch iPhone 11 will likely offer an LCD panel, whereas the other two variants will boast OLED panels.

Apple will launch the new iPhone 11 series on September 10, 2019, at Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. Stay tuned on Gizbot.com. for the launch coverage of the next-generation Apple devices.

