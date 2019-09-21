ENGLISH

    Apple iPhone 11 Series Smashed Against Each Other, Will They Survive?

    By
    |

    Apple claims to have used a really durable glass used on its iPhone 11 series. It is also touted as the toughest glass ever used on a smartphone. All three iPhone models come with a glass-metal sandwich design, which helps the phone include features like wireless charging.

    Apple iPhone 11 Series Smashed Against Each Other, Will They Survive?

     

    But, what happens when the world's toughest glass meets the world's toughest glass? They break. In a new iPhone durability test video posted on the YouTube channel named EverythingApplePro, the new iPhones survive even when they are dropped from a 6-feet height. However, when one phone falls on another iPhone, the glass on both devices shatters like a spider web.

    Looking at the video, it definitely looks like the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max have a glass that can take normal impacts without any issue. However, there is no parameter to measure if the company is using the world's toughest glass.

    iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Specifications

    The iPhone 11 Pro retails for Rs. 99,900 for the 64GB storage variant, whereas, the iPhone 11 Pro Max costs Rs. 1,13,900. Both phones come with a 2K Super Retina XDR OLED display, protected by 2.5D tempered glass.

    The phones are powered by the Apple A13 Bionic chipset with 4GB RAM. These are the first set of iPhones to come equipped with a quad 12MP cameras (three at the back and one at the front). The main camera unit consists of a 12MP wide-angle lens, 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens. Besides, there is a 12MP selfie camera at the front.

     

    These are also the first set of iPhones to pack in an 18W fast charger in the retail package with a USB Type-C to the lightning data cable. The device will ship with the iOS 13 and are expected to receive at least four major iOS upgrades.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 21, 2019, 11:22 [IST]
