Apple iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max Sale Begins: Sale, Discounts, Buying Options

Apple iPhone 12 series have debuted in the global market and the shipping is just getting started. The iPhone 12 Mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max sale has just gone live, giving buyers a chance to explore the new iPhone series. Both phones are available globally now but still carry an expensive price tag.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini Price

Starting with the iPhone 12 Mini, the uniquely designed and small-sized smartphone is now available to buy across the country on e-commerce and offline platforms. The iPhone 12 Mini is available starting from Rs. 69,900 for the base 64GB model. The phone is also available in 128GB and 256GB models, costing Rs. 74,900 and Rs. 84,900, respectively.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Price

The iPhone 12 Pro Max, as the name suggests, the highest variant in the series that features a large screen and higher resolution cameras. The iPhone 12 Pro Max also comes in three models based on the storage size, starting at Rs. 1,29,900 for the starting 128GB model. It's also available in 256GB and 512GB variants, costing Ts. 1,39,900 and Rs. 1,59,900, respectively.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max: Sale, Offers

The first sale of the new iPhone 12 models get several discount and sale offers. For one, HDFC Bank is offering Rs. 6,000 cashback on credit card and EMI transactions on purchasing the iPhone 12 Mini. The bank is also offering Rs. 5,000 cashback on HDFC Bank credit card and EMI purchases for the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

HDFC Bank debit card transactions for purchasing the iPhone 12 Mini or the iPhone 12 Pro Max get Rs. 1,500 cashback. Do note, the offer is valid only for purchase at Apple Authorised Distributors. Apart from the HDFC Bank, a couple of retailers are offering an exchange offer to purchase the iPhone 12 Mini or the Pro max.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max: Should You Buy?

Apple fans have been enthusiastic about the new iPhone 12 models that now support 5G and make it future-proof. The iPhone 12 Mini has been received positively for its compact design with power-packed features. The Pro Max model, like always, is more expensive but offers more scope to explore. The sale and discount offer on both phones gives buyers a good opportunity to buy.

