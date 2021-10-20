ENGLISH

    The e-commerce retailer Flipkart recently hosted its Big Billion Days Sale on account of the festive season and it ended on October 12. Now, the company has come up with the Big Diwali sale as the festival of lights is approaching soon. During the Flipkart Big Diwali sale, buyers who wish to buy the latest Apple iPhone models will get attractive discounts.

     
    Apple iPhone 12 mini Available At Rs. 17,801 Discount On Flipkart

    Additionally, the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale will provide bumper discounts and attractive deals and offers. The sale started on October 17 and lasts until October 23. There will be an additional 10 percent discount on transactions made using an SBI credit card and choosing the EMI payment option. Also, there will be up to a whopping 80 percent discount on smartphones and tablets.

    iPhone 12 mini Discounts And Offers

    When it comes to the discount on the iPhone 12 mini, the smartphone is available at a heavy discount this festive season. Buyers can get a maximum discount on using an SBI credit card and opting for the no-cost EMI payment option if they purchase the iPhone 12 mini via the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale.

    The iPhone 12 mini will be available during the ongoing Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2021 for Rs. 42,099. Detailing on the offer, buyers will get a discount of 10 percent on using an SBI Bank credit card. Also, there will be a discount of up to Rs. 17,801 on the device.

    The iPhone 12 mini can be bought for Rs. 1,439 per month and a maximum exchange discount of Rs. 15,650. Furthermore, there is an additional 5 percent unlimited cashback on using a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and an instant discount of 15 percent on the first Pay Later order of Rs. 500 or more.

    Notably, the usual pricing of the iPhone 12 mini is Rs. 59,900 for the base variant with 64GB storage space, a mid variant with 128GB storage space is priced at Rs. 64,900 and the high-end variant with 256GB storage space is priced at Rs. 74,900.

     

    If you want to buy the iPhone 12 mini at a discounted pricing, then this sale on Flipkart is the right time to get a whopping discount on the device.

    apple news smartphones flipkart sale
    Story first published: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 11:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 20, 2021

    X