Ordered iPhone 12, Received iPhone SE 2020 On Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 Sale
Flipkart has sold a record number of iPhones during the first few days of the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021. According to some reports, the company has shipped over 2,00,000 iPhone 12 models in just a single day. Though most of these users are happy, one user who bought an iPhone 12 during the sale is really unhappy.
The iPhone 12, for the first time, was available for just Rs. 49,999 for the base mode on Flipkart. When combined with bank offers, one could have grabbed this device for around Rs. 46,999. Though it is not as affordable as the iPhone 12 mini, which was available for Rs. 33,999, it is still a great deal, considering the featured that the iPhone 12 packs.
Ordered iPhone 12, Received iPhone SE 2020
A Twitter user named Rajat Jandial also ordered the base model of the iPhone 12 with 64GB storage for Rs. 46,999. If everything went well, he should have been enjoying the iPhone 12. However, when he opened the package, he realized that Flipkart has actually sent him an iPhone SE 2020 instead of the iPhone 12, which was also on sale for a much lower price.
He has also shared the picture of the bill and the iPhone SE 2020 box, where, both the serial number and the IMEI number on the bill are matching with the iPhone SE 2020, while the bill says it is indeed a green-colored iPhone 12 with 64GB internal storage.
We have heard many cases, where, users have received soaps instead of iPhones. Another interesting fact about this incident is that the bill actually mentions that it is an iPhone 11, while it has a serial number of the Apple iPhone SE 2020. This seems to be some inventory issue, where, the seller might have listed an iPhone SE 2020 as an iPhone 12.
This does look like an open and shut case, as it indeed is a mistake from the seller's side, and the user should get the device that he ordered and paid for. It is a bit unfortunate that the user hasn't received any update from Flipkart, as the user has already paid and received a wrong and undervalued device.
@Flipkart @flipkartsupport One more fraud of Big Billion Days Received iphone se instead of iphone 12.On bill copy iphone 12 is mentioned but serial number of iphone se is written which i received. two days passed still no action.plz hlp @geekyranjit @yabhishekhd @8ap pic.twitter.com/HBsQRdn2Gy— Rajat Jandial (@jandial2105) October 9, 2021
