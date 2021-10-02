Apple iPhone 12 mini For Rs. 33,999 On Flipkart Big Billion Days: Best Deal? News oi-Vivek

If you are a Flipkart Plus customer, then you can already access the various deals available on the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale. Do note that the sale will be available for regular customers starting from October 3.

As I mentioned in one of our stories, the iPhone 12 mini has received a massive discount as a part of Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021. In fact, the device is now cheaper than the Apple iPhone 11, which is a two-year-old model.

Apple iPhone 12 mini Now Available For Rs. 33,999

At the time of launch, the Apple iPhone 12 mini was priced at Rs. 69,900 and the device is now available for Rs. 33,999, where it has received a more than 50 percent discount and is currently the most affordable 5G Apple iPhone.

Do note that, you need to have an Axis Bank Credit card or ICICI Bank credit card to get the base variant of the iPhone 12 mini with 64GB storage for Rs. 33,999 while the 128GB variant is available for Rs. 33,999, and the 256GB model retails for Rs. 49,999.

If you don't have a credit card from either ICICI Bank or Axis Bank, then you have to pay Rs. 37,999 for the 64GB model, Rs. 42,999 for the 128GB model, and Rs. 52,999 for the 256GB model.

Is It Worth The Money, Considering iPhone 13 mini Is Here?

Yes, it indeed is. Especially if you are looking for an Apple iPhone with all the modern features like Face ID, OLED display, 5G support. Do note that, the base model of the iPhone 13 mini retails for Rs. 69,990 and offers 128GB storage, while the 12GB storage variant of the iPhone 12 mini is available for Rs. 30,000 less than the iPhone 13 mini.

Again, the iPhone 12 mini is not a perfect smartphone, it has a smaller screen, and might not be the right device for those, who watch a lot of content on the go. Similarly, the battery life is also mediocre, as it packs a smaller battery, and you might have to charge the device at least twice a day.

