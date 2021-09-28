Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Apple iPhone 12 mini Selling For Rs. 39,999? News oi-Vivek

Flipkart has confirmed that the base model of the Apple iPhone 12 will be available for just Rs. 49,999, which is over Rs. 30,000 cheaper than its launch price. If you think this is a steal deal, we believe Flipkart hasn't revealed the complete picture, as the company is also teasing a massive price drop for the Apple iPhone 12 mini.

Given there is always an Rs. 10,000 price difference between the Apple iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini, we believe, the iPhone 12 mini might be available for just Rs. 39,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021. At this price, the iPhone 12 mini is a must-buy, especially for those, who want an iPhone that doesn't compromise on features.

Do note that, at the time of writing this story, the iPhone 12 mini is listed for Rs. 59,900. This means Flipkart has to offer over Rs. 20,000 discount. Hence, we believe the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini might be available in limited numbers.

Should You Buy iPhone 12 mini In 2021 Or Even In 2022?

The Apple iPhone 12 mini is as powerful as the iPhone 12 with a compact display and a smaller battery. Hence, if you are looking for an iPhone with a smaller footprint, the iPhone 12 mini is a great choice. Do note that, one of the main concerns of the iPhone 12 mini is the battery life, as it is a smaller battery, the device might not last for an entire day with the normal day-to-day usage.

If the iPhone 12 mini will be available for Rs. 39,999, this will be one of the best deals of the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021. The phone has an OLED HDR display, A14 Bionic processor, IP68 rating, wireless charging support, and is guaranteed to receive at least three major iOS updates.

Even if it goes for sale around Rs. 45,000, it is still a great deal. However, the only caveat will be the internal storage, where the base variant of the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini just offers 64GB, unlike the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini, which offers 128GB.

