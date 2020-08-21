Apple iPhone 12 Series To Use Cheaper Battery Design To Compensate 5G Costs: Kuo News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple's latest flagship launch is right around the corner and the rumor mill is in full swing. Many features of the iPhone 12 series are still a mystery, but 5G support has been confirmed. A new report by famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo notes that Apple might offset some of the 5G expenses by replacing it with cheaper battery designs.

Apple iPhone 12 Series With Cheaper Battery

There are plenty of 5G smartphones in the market and we know that they're much more expensive than their 4G counterparts. Moreover, the iPhone lineup is pricier than Android flagships. With 5G included, the upcoming Apple product would certainly drill a hole in the buyer's pocket.

To compensate for the mounting expense, Apple could use a cheaper battery design for the iPhone 12 series. At least, that's what Kuo's latest predictory report suggests. The report further reveals a supplier data highlighting that the cost of an iPhone could increase by $85 for adding the sub-6 5G support. It could also rise by $135 for adding the millimeter-wave for 5G support.

Reports have revealed that Apple has been pressuring its suppliers to reduce the cost of the parts. If these reports are to be believed, the company now plans to use a simpler battery design to lower the overall cost of the iPhone 12 series. The battery board specifications of the upcoming iPhone reportedly feature a reduced number of layers and smaller areas.

What About Performance?

A redesigned battery here would mean removing the hard board design and opt for a soft board battery design. Kuo notes that with a redesigned battery, Apple can reduce the costs by 40-50 percent, when compared to the iPhone 11 series. However, this raises the question of the battery's performance.

5G smartphone users have insisted that the battery drains faster than the 4G counterparts. If Apple is really switching to cheaper battery design, we hope it doesn't compromise on the battery's performance. That being said, this is merely a prediction and should be taken with a grain of salt.

