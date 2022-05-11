Apple iPhone 13 Available At Discount In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The current generation flagship smartphone - the Apple iPhone 13 is hitting the headlines almost every other day for the numerous discounts that are offered. Now, it has received yet another price cut in the country. The online retailer Amazon offers the iPhone 13 at a low price but now Flipkart is also providing a discount. Notably, these costs are lower than that on the official Apple online store.

Apple iPhone 13 Price In India

The iPhone 13 was launched for Rs. 79,900 for the entry-level variant back in September 2021. Now, the price has been slashed by Rs. 10,000 on Amazon, which takes it to Rs. 69,900. Notably, this is for the variant with 128GB storage space.

On using a Bank of Baroda credit card, users can get their hands on the smartphone with an instant discount of Rs. 1,500 for non-EMI transactions. On trading in an old smartphone, there will be a further discount on the purchase. On using the Bank of Baroda card on EMI transactions, then the buyer will get an instant discount of Rs. 2,000.

Talking about the iPhone 13 mini, the smaller version of the iPhone 13, it is available at a discounted pricing of Rs. 64,999 on Amazon for the base variant with 128GB storage space. For now, this variant is out of stock and the only option available for purchase is the 256GB variant priced at Rs. 73,999.

Should You Buy?

Given that we are months ahead of the iPhone 14 series launch, it is interesting to see that the iPhone 13 models are getting continuous price cuts. We can expect further price cuts to make their way for the buyers right before the arrival of the next-generation models. Until then, if you want to upgrade to an iPhone model and want to get a discount, then you can check out these discounts available online to get a better deal.

Notably, with the same, you can buy a new iPhone at relatively lower price points. Though there will be improvements in the upcoming iPhones, the existing models are also power-packed offerings that provide great specs and features.

