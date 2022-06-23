Apple iPhone 13 Available For Rs. 52,900: How to Avail? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Apple iPhone 13, which went official in September last year is the latest offering from the company and will remain the same for a few more months until the next-generation model - the iPhone 14 arrives. Given that it will soon become a dated model, the iPhone 13 might see an official price drop when its successor makes its way into the market.

If you are planning to buy the iPhone 13 right now while it is still the latest offering, then you can get it at a discount in the country. The ongoing deal is the right time for you to get your hands on the device. Check out how to avail the deal from here.

Apple iPhone 13 Available For Rs. 52,900

The iPhone 13 can be bought for Rs. 52,900 with the ongoing deal. iStore, the Apple Authorized Reseller India is selling the iPhone 13 with lucrative cashbacks, discounts, and exchange bonuses. However, there are some terms and conditions associated with the deal to get the iPhone 13 at the lowest possible pricing. Notably, you need to use a specific card for the transaction and trade in a particular model to get the best deal.

Apple took the wraps off the iPhone 13 for Rs. 79,900 and you will have to pay this price if you purchase it via the Apple online store. If you opt for other online retailers, then you will get a discount of some sort. Now, the best deal is available on the India iStore and you can also try your luck to get your hands on the Green variant of the device, which is out of stock now.

How To Avail iPhone 13 Discount

The 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 is available at a discount of Rs. 5,000 via the iStore. It brings the cost of the device down to Rs. 74,900. To avail further discounts, you need to meet the below-mentioned terms and conditions.

Firstly, you need to use an HDFC Bank card for the transaction to get a cashback of Rs. 4,000. You can use either a credit or a debit card for the transaction and the cashback will be slashed from the already discounted pricing, which will take the effective cost of the iPhone 13 to Rs. 70,900.

Next, we have the exchange discount detailed for interested buyers. As per India iStore, an iPhone XR 64GB model, which is in good condition will fetch an exchange value of Rs. 18,000. Eventually, trading in this specific model will let you buy the iPhone 13 at the lowest price of Rs. 52,900. However, the exchange discount is Rs. 18,000 on the maximum and it can be even lower. While there is no specific mention of the condition, it implies that the device should be free from any major damage.

If you opt to purchase the iPhone 11 or iPhone 12 by trading in the iPhone XR 64GB, then you can get a better value on the purchase. Even the older iPhone 8 can be exchanged but you will get a lower value.

Best Mobiles in India