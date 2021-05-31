Apple iPhone 13 To Leverage Samsung, LG ProMotion OLED Panels; Production Begins News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple is gearing up for WWDC, scheduled to kickstart in a couple of days. At the same time, the company is also working on the next iPhone lineup, expected to launch in September. Reports suggest both Samsung and LG are ramping production of the OLED for the upcoming iPhone 13 series.

Apple iPhone 13 Series Display Details

Apple has been relying on South Korean companies Samsung and LG for its iPhone display panels for a while now. And Samsung and LG have now upped the production in full-scale for the upcoming iPhone 13 series, which is expected to include the base, Mini, Pro, and the Pro Max models.

Reports now reveal that LG has begun manufacturing the OLED panels for the iPhone 13, while Samsung is working on the 120Hz ProMotion displays for the iPhone 13 Pro models. From the looks of it, Apple's supply chain members are ramping up the production to cater to the demand, expected to shoot up in the next few months.

The report comes from Apple Insider, who quotes The Elec that confirms the full-swing production at both Samsung and LG units. Samsung is presently the only producer of low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistor (TFT) OLED panels to Apple.

To note, the LPTO displays will support 120Hz refresh rates. Plus, the Pro models are tipped to get the much-rumored ProMotion feature with the 120Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, LG is developing the low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) TFT OLED panels for the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Mini.

Reports suggest Samsung began the production sometime in mid-May, while LG has begun manufacturing later in May. The report further notes that Samsung would be producing roughly 120 million and 130 million total OLED panels this year to Apple. LG is estimated to ship around 50 million display panels to Apple this year.

It's interesting to note that there won't be any delays in the launch and availability of the new iPhone 13 models this year. Presently, the display production puts the iPhone production timeline approximately one month earlier than iPhone 12's production schedule. However, the launch and shipping of the iPhone 12 series were delayed largely due to the pandemic and worldwide lockdown.

